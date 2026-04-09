Scott County Sheriff's Office mourns unexpected death of deputy and school resource officer

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office announced the unexpected death of Deputy David Hodapp, an 11-year veteran of the force and School Resource Officer at Scott County High School.

The sheriff's office detailed that Deputy Hodapp died unexpectedly Thursday morning. He served the sheriff's office for a total of 11 years, most recently spending more than four years back with the department after a brief break in service.

During his tenure, Hodapp worked as a Field Training Officer, a detective, and a School Resource Officer. The sheriff's office said he found his true calling serving students at Scott County High School.

Officials said Hodapp previously took a break from law enforcement after experiencing a family tragedy. He later used that experience to connect with students and citizens facing similar hardships, using his calm demeanor to de-escalate situations and help those in need, a post on social media read.

Beyond the schools, Hodapp was highly involved in the community. He spent time visiting nursing homes, working with the Explorer Program, and dedicating two weeks every summer to the Ed Davis Summer Camp, the post explained. He also attended local sporting events, adopted dogs from the animal shelter, and participated in community events like trunk-or-treats.

"We will miss his ever-positive attitude and always smiling face," the Scott County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Visitation for Deputy Hodapp is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, at the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene. His patrol vehicle will be parked at the site for anyone wishing to leave a memorial.