SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in the search for a missing man last seen in the Ironworks area near the Kentucky Horsepark.

According to the sheriff's office, Jonathan Toy is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans, and a black Steelers hat.

Anyone with information on Toy's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 502-863-7855.