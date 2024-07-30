Scott County storm shelter will protect people against EF-5 tornadoes

SCOTT CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — As we expect storms to blow across central Kentucky this week, it's good to know where we take shelter, and if you don't have a safe place Scott County has you covered.

In 1974, an EF-4 tornado completely wiped out Stamping Ground and seven days before the historic 2021 Mayfield, Kentucky tornado: "We had an unexpected tornado here in Stamping Ground. First warning we had of that storm was when people called 911 and said they just had a storm come through, there's a trailer on top of our house," explained Mike Hennigan, the director of Scott County EMA.

According to the National Weather Service, Kentucky has experienced 17 violent tornadoes since 1971. Between 2007 and now, Kentucky has had more than 200 tornadoes rip through its lands.

For these reasons alone, Hennigan has spent the last several years dedicating his time to finding a secure solution to protect those who cannot protect themselves. He discovered the company Safe-T Shelter Safe Rooms & Storm Shelters.

"As we get into a Tornado Watch, you can come in here, and you can sit, play on your phone, do whatever you want to do," Hennigan explained.

The $143k shelter is made of quarter-inch steel and certified against an EF-5 tornado. It is bolted to the ground with a three-foot-deep foundation. It can hold 92 people; however, Hennigan said it will allow as many as it can hold.

It runs off of solar panels and provides a ventilation system to circulate air. The shelter has a bathroom, soon a baby changing station, emergency lights if the power goes out and a second vault door if the first one is trapped shut.

"The big thing is how to operate the doors. We are FEMA certified to survive any storm that's ever come through Kentucky so far," Hennigan described.

Hennigan said his motivation behind these shelters is to help those who live in mobile homes or less substantial buildings: "I want everybody to think about their tornado plan ahead of time. Whether it involves one of these structures or just having a safe place in your own home."

A second shelter will be installed in the next couple of weeks on Reno Drive. Hennigan hopes to install many more across the county.

Both shelters will not allow pets or smoking inside.