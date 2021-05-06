Scott County Superintendent to retire at end of 2021

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dr. Kevin Hub, Superintendent of Scott County Schools, officially announced his retirement effective December 1, 2021. Dr. Hub has served as chief executive officer of Scott County Schools since 2017.

During his tenure, Dr. Hub and members of the Scott County Board of Education worked together to secure community support of a tax increase which led to the opening of the new Great Crossing High School and adjoining athletic complex in 2019. In addition, they led the construction of Creekside Elementary School, a major renovation for Georgetown Middle School, and the expansion of Stamping Ground Elementary. A comprehensive redistricting plan has prepared Scott County for future growth with limited disruption to families.

Early in his tenure, then board-chair Kevin Kidwell commented on the effective partnership between the superintendent and the Scott County Board of Education.

“The strong working relationship of the superintendent and board team has strengthened the culture of Scott County Schools,” stated Kidwell noting that the district was moving in the right direction.

The Board of Education will vote to accept Dr. Hub's retirement letter during their next meeting on May 12, 2021. Details regarding the search for the next superintendent will also be shared at the board meeting.

“It is the priority of the board to have right person in place as soon as possible to continue our progress without interruption,” said Diana Brooker, chair of the Scott County Board of Education. “We are looking for an outstanding leader for Scott County Schools to continue our trajectory of success.”