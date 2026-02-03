Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19  WX Alerts 7  Closings/Delays
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Search and rescue crews use drone, ropes to save teen stranded between cliffs

mugshot template - 2026-02-03T103952.626.png
Russell County Search and Rescue via Facebook
mugshot template - 2026-02-03T103952.626.png
Posted

(LEX 18) — Russell County Search and Rescue says they were dispatched early Tuesday morning to the Pulaski County line for a missing 15-year-old.

According to officials, the teen had left home around 2:00 a.m. and slid down a steep hillside, becoming lost and unable to climb out.

As a result, officials say the teen was located using a drone, and crews made their way to the teen, who was stranded between two cliffs.

According to officials, a rope system was set up, and a crew member rappelled down to reach the teen, who was then secured to the harness and hoisted back up the cliff.

Officials say the teen was taken by ambulance to the Russell County Hospital for treatment of mild hypothermia.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18