Search and rescue crews use drone, ropes to save teen stranded between cliffs

(LEX 18) — Russell County Search and Rescue says they were dispatched early Tuesday morning to the Pulaski County line for a missing 15-year-old.

According to officials, the teen had left home around 2:00 a.m. and slid down a steep hillside, becoming lost and unable to climb out.

As a result, officials say the teen was located using a drone, and crews made their way to the teen, who was stranded between two cliffs.

According to officials, a rope system was set up, and a crew member rappelled down to reach the teen, who was then secured to the harness and hoisted back up the cliff.

Officials say the teen was taken by ambulance to the Russell County Hospital for treatment of mild hypothermia.