Search and rescue share hiking safety tips as Red River Gorge gets ready for busy fall season

WOLFE COUNTY, KY (LEX 18) — As temperatures cool and leaves begin changing colors across Kentucky, the Red River Gorge is attracting more hikers seeking to experience the scenic fall landscape. However, search and rescue teams are preparing for an uptick in emergency calls that typically accompanies the popular hiking season.

Kevin Osbourn, spokesman for Wolfe County Search and Rescue, said the team expects increased activity in the coming weeks.

"We know that the traffic is going to increase and the risks and probably the calls are going to go up," Osbourn said.

The busy season has already begun. On Sunday, Wolfe County along with Lee and Powell County Search and Rescue teams responded to two separate rescues just minutes apart. One man was stung by a ground hornet but was able to walk on his own. In the second incident, a man fell at the base of Cloud Splitter, fracturing his leg. Crews reached him and transported him to the hospital for treatment.

Osbourn, who has been with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue for more than 3 years, has noticed some common factors.

"Stay on the official trails and stay away from the cliff edges. That would really help a lot," Osbourn said.

He emphasized that hikers should not underestimate any trail, as each presents its own separate challenges. Hikers should stick to their own capabilities and turn around if conditions become too difficult, but they must ensure they know how to get back.

"A lot of people may just think they could just go and not need a map. That's when people get in trouble when they get lost, they don't know where they are, especially in the Red River Gorge," Osbourn said.

Before setting out on any hike, he recommends packing a backpack with essential items including a flashlight, food and an emergency blanket along with having a fully charge phone. It is also helpful to let people know where exactly you are going to be hiking at. Kevins stess that if an emergency situation arises, hikers should stay where they are rather than attempting to move.

"It really makes everything more complicated and what we call a waste resources looking for someone who is already gone," Osbourn said.

While the seasons change, safety advice remains constant for outdoor enthusiasts.

"No one plans on an emergency, but a little bit of planning can avoid a crisis," Osbourn said.