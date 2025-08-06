Search underway for 10-year-old in Breathitt County

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police announced Wednesday they are searching for a 10-year-old boy named Jayden Spicer, who went missing from his home in Jackson.

Spicer is believed to have left his home during the overnight hours or early Wednesday morning, according to a release from KSP. Search and rescue teams responded after police received a call around 9:23 a.m. reporting the child missing from the Panbowl Branch Road area. He was last seen on Tuesday around 9:00 p.m. at his home.

Spicer is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, with a slim build, blonde hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue "Sonic the Hedgehog" pajama pants with a matching shirt, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding Jayden's whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 13 in Hazard at 606-435-6069.

