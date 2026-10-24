Search underway for missing boater after Lake Cumberland crash

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A search is underway for a man who is unaccounted for following a boat crash on Lake Cumberland Saturday, according to Russell County Search and Rescue.

Crews say the crash between two fishing boats happened around 11:15 a.m. CST near Safe Harbor Jamestown Marina on Lake Cumberland in Russell County.

One woman was injured in the crash and flown to a hospital with the assistance of Russell County EMS. The extent of her injuries is currently unknown.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and Russell County Search and Rescue crews are actively searching for the missing man.

The investigation and search remain ongoing.

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