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Search underway in Garrard County for missing 83-year-old man

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Garrard County Emergency Management via Facebook
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Posted

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A search is underway in Garrard County for a missing 83-year-old who was last seen on Kelley Ridge Road on Sunday afternoon.

According to Garrard County Emergency Management, Ernest Bud Flynn was seen around 4 p.m. on Sunday on an orange Kubota tractor hauling hay.

Officials say he was wearing a green button-up shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Kentucky State Police Post 7 and the Garrard County Sheriff's Office are also helping in the search.

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