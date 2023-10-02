Watch Now
Sec. Adams: KY's Safe at Home program doubles number of participants

Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2019 file photo, Kentucky republican candidate for Secretary of State Mike Adams addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear signed an order Friday, April 24, 2020 allowing Kentucky residents to vote by mail in the upcoming primary election, which had already been pushed back to June because of the coronavirus. The order came a day after Adams offered his recommendations on how to proceed with the primary in midst of a public health crisis. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says Kentucky's Safe At Home program has doubled its number of participants recently.

He says the increase is from a bolstered address confidentiality program for domestic abuse survivors.
The program helps survivors of certain crimes, including sexual assault, domestic violence, trafficking, stalking and other crimes, safely hide their addresses on public records, including voter rolls. The measure went into effect in June.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Sec. Adams wants to bring more awareness to the expanded initiative.

Officials say more than 38,000 reports of suspected domestic violence were filed in the Commonwealth last year.

A video on the initiative can be viewed below:

