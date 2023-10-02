Sec. Adams: KY's Safe at Home program doubles number of participants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says Kentucky's Safe At Home program has doubled its number of participants recently.

He says the increase is from a bolstered address confidentiality program for domestic abuse survivors.

The program helps survivors of certain crimes, including sexual assault, domestic violence, trafficking, stalking and other crimes, safely hide their addresses on public records, including voter rolls. The measure went into effect in June.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Sec. Adams wants to bring more awareness to the expanded initiative.

Officials say more than 38,000 reports of suspected domestic violence were filed in the Commonwealth last year.

A video on the initiative can be viewed below: