Second annual Blue Morpho Walk raises funds for Kentucky Children's Hospital cancer patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dozens of people gathered at the Arboretum Park today for the second annual Blue Morpho Walk, raising money for Kentucky Children's Hospital to support those impacted by cancer.

Saturday morning, participants bundled up and signed in, ready to walk for a meaningful cause that honors the memory of a young woman who lost her battle with cancer. "It warms my heart that people want to take part on our mission to help the Kentucky Children's hospital," said Conley.

Melanie Simpson Conley started the Blue Morpho Walk to honor her late daughter, Alexandra Simpson, who died from cancer. Friends, family, and strangers alike came together to remember Alexandra or learn about who she was.

During the walk, participants visited the Alexandra Simpson Butterfly Garden. Many described Alexandra as a "firecracker" who loved music and helping people. Even though she passed away two years ago, her presence continues to be felt today.

"Alex passed away when she was 22. But when I'm in the garden especially when I see the statue I can hear her laugh," said Czar.

Karyn Czar, Alex's aunt, was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. As she worked through her treatment, memories of her niece kept her pushing forward.

"Everyday when I was in the hospital. She was there when I got my transplant. She was there in quarantine. I can hear her on days when I was just too tired. I could hear her voice say no no," said Czar.

The event serves as both a fundraiser and a powerful reminder about appreciating life's precious moments.

"Don't take a day for granted. Make the most of this day we are given and be in the moment with your children, with your family, with your spouse. Because you never know when your last moment will happen," said Conley.

Alex's memory continues to give people strength, encouraging them to live life to the fullest with every step.

If you want to help Conley's cause, click here.

