'Second chance at life': 5-year-old Malia Croley receives new heart

Jerrica Croley
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 5-year-old Lexington girl received a life-saving heart transplant earlier this week following a 14 hour surgery and an eight month hospital visit.

Malia Croley has been battling cardiomyopathy, a chronic disease of the heart, for months. Her mother, Jerrica Croley, said the transplant has given her daughter a new chance at life.

"It does give her a better chance at life and a second chance at life," Jerrica told LEX 18.

The family received the life-changing call from Malia's care team this past Saturday.

"One night I was sitting beside Bia and they called and I cried, and she was like, 'Mommy what? Are you okay?' But, it was a sense of relief," Jerrica said.

The road to this moment was long. Malia's stint in Cincinnati Children's Hospital is now at more than 260 days, a stretch of significant emotional toll on the family.

"Living in the hospital for eight months, 263 days, is a long time. So, it began to get really, really heavy," Jerrica said.

When LEX 18 spoke with Malia in August, she was on a 53-day stretch at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Throughout the ordeal, the family leaned heavily on one another. Jerrica credited her twin sister, Jameshia, as a constant source of support. The two are co-owners of Never Too Much Creamery in Lexington.

"I could call her and say, 'Hey, I don't know. I need you to tie my shoe,' and she would drive to Cincinnati just to do that, just to make sure we were going to make it, like there was not a thing that Jameshia missed," Jerrica said.

Jerrica detailed the next steps for Malia.

"She'll be up and walking and out of the ICU in a couple of days. Now there's an end... We get to go to Ronald McDonald's in a couple of weeks, and then in a few months we'll be home," Jerrica said.

Once Malia is out of the hospital, she will have to visit the doctor three times a week, with plans to return to school next fall.

