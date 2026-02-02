Second medical marijuana dispensary opens in central Kentucky

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors in Jessamine County on January 29, marking the second such facility to serve Central Kentucky patients.

Blue Sage celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Imperial Way in Nicholasville. The dispensary currently offers flower products and expects to have edibles available this weekend.

The family-owned company from Missouri says the local community has been welcoming to their business.

"We've had a lot of really great involvement with the community and we've had a lot of really great feedback, so I think that people are really seeing the medicinal benefit of cannabis and so I think that people are excited to have it available in their communities," Maddi Pearcy said.

The opening adds to Kentucky's growing medical cannabis landscape. Speakeasy Dispensary recently opened in Lexington, and Green Releaf opened this week in Pulaski County. Another dispensary, Nu-Era, will open tomorrow in Frankfort.

Customers must have an approved diagnosis and medical card from the state to purchase medical cannabis.