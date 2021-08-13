Second shooting in two days on same Lexington street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating after back-to-back nights of gun violence on the same street.

For the second day in a row, officers are investigating a shooting on Ohio Street, just north of downtown Lexington. Officers tell LEX 18 that Thursday's homicide and Friday's shooting are not connected, but did happen within a block from one another.

Just after midnight Friday, police say they found a man in the road who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Several vehicles parked on the street were also hit by gunfire, but no one else was hurt.

Officers say they do not have a suspect in Friday's shooting.

If you were in the area and saw anything, you're asked to give Lexington Police a call.