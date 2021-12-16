Secretary of State Adams allows out-of-state businesses to aid with disaster relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Thursday that his Office is exercising its statutory authority to waive the Certificate of Authority requirement for any out-of-state businesses assisting Western Kentucky with disaster relief and cleanup efforts.

“We will do all we can to help Western Kentucky recover and rebuild as quickly as possible,” said Adams. “This action makes it easier for our out-of-state neighbors to partner with us toward that goal.”

Under the exemption, out-of-state businesses aiding with tornado recovery efforts can conduct business in the Commonwealth for 30 days without a Certificate of Authority issued by the Secretary of State.

Additionally, the Secretary of State’s Office will grant expedited review of filings by those businesses affected by the tornadoes. Those interested should include “Tornado Relief” in the subject line of their email request to sosfilings@ky.gov.