Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Section of New Circle Road shut down due to downed power line across roadway

Traffic Alert
LEX 18
Traffic Alert
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A section of New Circle Road is shut down in both directions due to a downed power line across the roadway, Lexwrecks reports.

The outer loop is currently shut down at Georgetown Road, while the inner loop is shut down at Leestown Road.

Delays are expected for drivers in the area.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18