Section of New Circle Road shut down due to downed power line across roadway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A section of New Circle Road is shut down in both directions due to a downed power line across the roadway, Lexwrecks reports.
The outer loop is currently shut down at Georgetown Road, while the inner loop is shut down at Leestown Road.
Delays are expected for drivers in the area.
