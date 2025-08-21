Section of outbound Winchester Road shut down due to multi-vehicle collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Outbound Winchester Road between Strader Drive and Brown Avenue is currently shut down due to a four-vehicle collision, lexwrecks reports.
All outbound lanes are currently closed, and traffic is being diverted onto Strader Drive.
One inbound lane is also shut down.
Injury Collision:— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) August 21, 2025
