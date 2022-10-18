See how your Fayette County school fared on the 2022 School Report Card

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has released its annual School Report Card for the 2021-2022 school year, and overall, Fayette County Public Schools have rated higher than state averages.

This is the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the state released the accountability scores for schools and districts in the Commonwealth. The data is based on student scores on standardized tests and other measures of student success. The accountability system also uses colors to indicate how schools are performing.

"While we all know test scores provide an incomplete picture of all that our students have accomplished, this data provides an opportunity to evaluate where we are following the challenges and disruptions our students, staff, families, schools, and community have faced over the past two years," said Superintendent Demetrus Liggins.

Liggins says the COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted students and slowed academic progress while also increasing social, emotional, and mental health needs.

"I think we all realize that we are in a vastly different place than we were three years ago," Liggins said. "Knowing that the ramifications of the pandemic are evident in our nation, our Commonwealth, and our community, it is no surprise to see an impact on our children, our employees, and our schools."

Based on the performance ratings across the state, KDE has established five ranges for scores in its color-coded accountability system. They are:

Blue (very high)

Green (high)

Yellow (medium)

Orange (low)

Red (very low)

Fayette County Public Schools was rated yellow at the elementary, middle, and high school levels in the state's new accountability system. Of the 55 schools eligible for scores, the district had:

7 schools in blue

14 schools in green

12 schools in yellow

22 schools in orange

2 schools in red

Schools in Kentucky are also evaluated against a federal classification that looks at schools as a whole and determines if they are meeting the diverse needs of individual groups of students divided by race, family income, English language proficiency, and special needs.

In Fayette County, 34 schools were identified for "Targeted Support and Intervention" (TSI) because the scores for individual groups of students were below the state requirements. Two other schools were identified for "Comprehensive Support and Intervention" (CSI) because their overall schools were among the lowest 5% in the state. One school received a label of "Additional Targeted Support and Intervention" (ATSI) because they were previously labeled TSI and did not make enough progress.

Fayette County Public Schools Scores:

Fayette County Public Schools says they are working with teams in each of the CSI, TSI, and ATSI schools to rewrite their Comprehensive School Improvement Plan and help support students who haven't reached proficiency. The district's new strategic plan, based on input from more than 17,000 students, employees, families, and community members, divides efforts into five priority areas:

Student Achievement

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging

Highly Effective, Culturally Responsive Workforce

Outreach and Engagement

Organizational Health and Wellness

"We own this data and we are accepting responsibility for changing it," Liggins said. "More of the same is not the answer. Shaking up these results requires truly new approaches as we blaze a New Way for the Fayette County Public Schools."