Semi-truck driver rescued after dangling over Kennedy bridge in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emergency crews rescued a semi-truck driver who was trapped in the cab of his vehicle as it dangled over the Kennedy Bridge following a crash Sunday morning in Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police said the tractor-trailer was heading south when the driver lost control and hit the bridge's rail.

The crash caused the cab of the semi to hang over the rail with the driver still inside.

Emergency crews successfully rescued the driver as the trailer dangled precariously over the bridge.

LMPD said the driver was conscious and alert, and no one was injured in the incident.