LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Fire Department reported that as of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, crews are on the scene of a semi-truck fire on I-65S/I-64E in Louisville.

Motorists should drive with caution in the area and be aware of emergency personnel on the scene.

This is a developing scene and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.