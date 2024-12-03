Sen. Max Wise of Campbellsville selected to be new Majority Floor Leader in the Kentucky Senate

(LEX 18) — For the first time in more than a decade, there is a new Majority Floor Leader in the Kentucky Senate. Sen. Max Wise of Campbellsville was selected by his colleagues to serve in the high-profile role, which was previously held by Sen. Damon Thayer of Georgetown.

Wise told LEX 18 News on Tuesday that the role was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

"You don't want to live a life with regret," Wise said.

"When opportunities open up - when they present themselves - you can't be afraid to take a chance," he added. 'I'm never afraid of losing."

In his new role, Wise hopes to tackle issues that everyday Kentuckians think about.

"I think inflation. I think rising costs. I think job creation, labor participation rates. I think all of those are on the minds of Kentuckians," said Wise. "I think we're always going to have social issues that are always going to be there."

"I've never backed down from any challenge," he added. "And I've always taken pieces of legislation, that may be controversial, head-on. But I'm also looking forward to progressing our state in terms of good, sound fiscal responsibility."

Wise believes lawmakers will continue with tax reform in 2025. He also believes legislation is needed on artificial intelligence and workforce attraction and retention.

"I think there's going to be some work that's going to be around that - to remove barriers, making sure that there's no excuses that we could have for people to say they are choosing not to go to work."

"You know, that's one of the big things right now - labor participation rates, making sure we get that back to where we need to be," Wise added. "As Kentucky, we've been woeful in that area for a number of years, even before COVID."

However, a big part of his job involves managing the many personalities in the Senate. That is one of the most challenging aspects of the job, according to Wise's predecessor, Sen. Damon Thayer.

"I wish Senator Wise all the best in managing all those personalities," Thayer told LEX 18. "Even though there's 31 Republicans, and we agree on a lot of things, philosophically, we all come from different regions and different backgrounds. We have different motivations."

"It's a big challenge trying to manage all those personalities," Thayer added. "I mean, those of us who are in politics, we have big egos."

Wise joked that his four kids have prepared him for the job of juggling different personalities.

"It's kind of like managing the personalities of my four children at home, but unfortunately, now there's 137 other personalities to be able to try to do that with," said Wise. "You know, there are going to be challenges. But every time I look at a challenge, I can see what an opportunity it also could bring about."

During his time in the Senate, Wise has carried big priority bills, such as the school safety saw and the name, image, and likeness for college sports law, across the finish line. In 2023, he was also the running mate to former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft in a high-profile primary race for governor.

But Wise knows his new role brings a new level of publicity.

"I think as a floor leader, you've got to be kind of the point guard," Wise said. "You've got to also be kind of a quarterback position. You know, you got to know when to when to pass it off, but you got to know when to tuck the ball in a run with it."

"I know this [role] comes with a lot of challenges - where you've got to take some hits. You're kind of the face, right there, of the [Senate] floor," Wise added. "I look at some of the legislation I've carried over the past few years while I've been here. Some people may say that it's controversial legislation, but it's legislation that I have also stood for because of the values that I believe in. And I'm not willing to go down without a good fight."

Wise says he often uses sports analogies in his personal life.

"Growing up, I played basketball with a mother as a coach. My competitive spirit probably came from being a coach's son, but also, I think it taught me how to work with people - teamwork," Wise said.

So with his love of sports, is Wise a UK of U of L fan?

"Definitely, UK" said Wise. "Not to say that if Louisville's playing that I'm not going to root for Louisville. But not when they play UK."

Wise teaches graduate-level courses in terrorism studies, intelligence, and intelligence analysis at the Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce at the University of Kentucky," according to his biography. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with Honors in political science and history from Campbellsville University. He earned his Master of Arts in international politics and national security at the University of Kentucky Patterson School. He also holds an advanced certificate in homeland security from the Bush School of Government at Texas A&M University.

Wise lives in Campbellsville with his wife, Dr. Heather Wise, a pediatric dentist, and their four children.

"We have four children, all named after Kentucky counties," Wise said. "I stopped at four. I didn't want 116 other kids, but Kentucky has some great county names. So, I have Grayson, Jackson, Carter and McLean. I really wanted a Knox because I thought he could be a great linebacker, but my wife said four is enough."