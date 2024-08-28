Sen. McConnell believes the 7 or 8 swing states will decide the 2024 presidential election

(LEX 18) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell believes the 2024 presidential race is "going to be a close election" that will be decided by the seven or eight swing states.

"There are seven or eight states that are still pretty competitive and that’s where the candidates will be spending all of the money and doing all the visits," he said during a visit to Georgetown on Wednesday.

He gave Democrats "credit" for switching from President Joe Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris.

"You have to give them credit - that was a smart play because they were heading towards defeat," McConnell said.

He also told the crowd that "it's really important the Senate be in Republican hands" after this election. He believes that under Democrat control, four actions would be taken.

"What I think they’re going to do is get rid of the filibuster. Then, I think, they're going to have the federal government take over how we do our elections all over the country," McConnell said. "They're going to admit the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as two new states - that’s four democratic senators in perpetuity. And then, they’re going to go after the Supreme Court."