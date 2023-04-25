Watch Now
Sen. McConnell: Nearly $9 million in funding secured for Blue Grass Airport

Posted at 10:44 AM, Apr 25, 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LEX 18) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will provide nearly $9 million through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) to fund infrastructure projects at the Blue Grass Airport.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement Tuesday.

The exact amount FAA will provide is $8,939,382 to help fund multiple investments to improve the safety of flyers and airport workers at Blue Grass Airport.

The funding comes from the FY23 Airport Improvement Program, which Senator McConnell supported in this year's government funding bill. The bill passed the Senate and became law at the end of last year.

