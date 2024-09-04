Sen. McConnell says he does not know who will win the presidential race in November

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to say that he does not know who will win the presidential race in November.

"But I think we're going to have a very competitive race," he told a crowd in Richmond on Wednesday.

McConnell said regardless of who wins, he hopes the next president will take the defense of democracy seriously. He also emphasized that the United States cannot ignore conflicts like the Russian invasion of Ukraine because enemies of democracy will never stop.

"We can hide out here at home, but they're not going to leave us alone," said McConnell. "They hate everything we stand for."

McConnell, who has been very critical of the United State's withdrawal from Afghanistan, said that while he cannot prove a connection, he believes that "it's interesting to note that after that calamitous - after it, Putin goes into Ukraine."

"I can't prove there's a connection, but I know there was a worldwide feeling among our adversaries that the Americans were going home," said McConnell.

McConnell explained that this is why he advocates for more defense spending. He said after he steps down from his role as Republican leader of the Senate, he will continue to work on his goal of increasing military strength.

"Try to help America get ready to prevent the next war and to remind people how much less expensive that is than to be in one," McConnell said.