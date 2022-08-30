Watch Now
Sen. McConnell says he's unsatisfied with federal flood response

Bruce Schreiner/AP
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell speaks about the federal response to catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Frankfort, Ky. McConnell said he's far from satisfied with the response, but acknowledged communication problems have complicated outreach to flood victims. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)
Posted at 7:43 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 07:43:01-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says he’s far from satisfied with the federal response to catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky.

The senator acknowledges that communication problems has complicated the outreach to flood victims.

McConnell on Monday visited the Kentucky Emergency Management Operations Center. He was updated on the government response to the flood-stricken Appalachian region.

The GOP leader says he’s closely monitoring the situation. And he kept open the potential of pushing for changes at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The flooding a month ago destroyed homes and businesses and caused significant damage to schools, roads, bridges and water systems. It also caused 39 deaths.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

