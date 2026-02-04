Sen. Mitch McConnell hospitalized for 'flu-like symptoms' Monday evening

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell was hospitalized on Monday evening for "flu-like" symptoms, spokesman David Popp told NBC News.

"In an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, Senator McConnell checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation last night," Popp said in the statement.

According to Popp, 83-year-old McConnell's "prognosis is positive."

McConnell announced in February of last year that he would not see reelection, sending shock waves through the Kentucky Capital and the federal government. The election for his senate seat is now highly contested, with multiple Kentucky politicians aiming to win the seat.

For now, McConnell "is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business," Popp continued in the statement.

This illness is not the first time McConnell's has come into the public eye; the senate leader fell on Capital Hill in October while walking to the Senate floor for a vote. In September 2023, McConnell froze for about 30 seconds on camera, marking the second time such an incident occurred.