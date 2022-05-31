Sen. Mitch McConnell quiet on gun reform efforts

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — As national pressure builds on Congress to take action on guns, Senator Mitch McConnell stayed away from the topic during a stop in Maysville on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden recently indicated McConnell may be ready to move on gun reform.

"I think there's a realization on the part of rational Republicans, and I consider McConnell a rational Republican, and [Senator John] Cornyn is as well. I think there's a recognition on their part that we can't continue like this. We can't do this," said Biden.

But McConnell didn't mention guns on Tuesday.

After declining to take questions from reporters, McConnell confirmed what has already been made public - that some discussions are being had.

"What we’re doing - we had a group led by Senator Cornyn and Senator [Chris] Murphy, on the Democrats' side, discussing how we may be able to come together," said McConnell.

McConnell then quickly clarified which problems he believes need to be worked on - and guns were not on his list.

"Target the problem, which is mental illness and school safety," said McConnell. "We’ll get back at it next week and hope to have some results."