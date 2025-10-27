Sen. Rand Paul calls for immediate action to pay federal employees and end shutdown

As the federal government shutdown stretches into another week, more than 40 million Americans who rely on SNAP benefits to help pay for food are at risk of not receiving assistance in November, while federal workers continue to miss paychecks.

Senator Rand Paul, who has been voting to reopen the government, visited Louisville on Monday and called for immediate action to pay federal employees who are working and restore food assistance to those who need it.

"I think we should open the government - the sooner, the better," Paul said.

Paul said he has been voting to at least start paying essential federal workers who are forced to keep working during the shutdown. He hopes Congress can accomplish that this week, as Friday marks the next pay date for troops and thousands of air traffic controllers are set to miss their first paycheck tomorrow.

"I'm flying today. I want my air traffic controller to be paid. I want him or her to pay attention. I want the planes, the flights to be staggered out so no one runs into each other today. So, I want to pay them. I have voted for that," Paul said.

Paul said the hold-up stems from a fundamental disagreement between Republicans and Democrats on the country's spending levels, with the fight playing out over insurance costs.

While Paul acknowledged that insurance premium costs are a problem, he believes there is room for compromise. He suggested creating a commission of three Republicans and three Democrats, with buy-in from the president, to work on insurance cost solutions while reopening the government.

"Shutting the government down and having nothing - no food stamps, none of this stuff being distributed - is a bigger problem than health insurance. Health insurance is a problem but let's open the government, let's have this commission - equal republicans, equal democrats, president buys in - and start coming up with a solution," Paul said.

A separate bill to pay federal workers who remain on the job failed last week but could be brought back up this week. Paul said he voted for it then and will vote for it again.