Sen. Rand Paul condemns political violence after Charlie Kirk's death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sen. Rand Paul spoke out against political violence during a visit to Lexington on Friday, saying there are no excuses for people being hurt or killed regardless of their political affiliation.

Paul, who said he knew Charlie Kirk well, addressed Kirk's death this week while emphasizing that political violence must be condemned across party lines.

"I personally would never think it was funny if a Republican or Democrat was injured. It's just an awful thing," Paul said.

The Kentucky senator has experienced political violence firsthand.

"I had six ribs broken, part of my lung removed. I was at the ball field when Steve Scalise was nearly killed. So yeah, I've been in and around it. I had a mob attack me in DC at one in the morning," Paul said.

Paul highlighted online hate as a significant problem, pointing to negative comments he received after posting sympathies to Kirk's family. Despite knowing Kirk well and appearing with him at events, Paul said some online commenters questioned his right to comment on Kirk's death.

"We just expressed our sympathy - which is honest and heartfelt, we knew him well - and then if you look at some of the commenters, somehow I'm undeserving. It's a sort of purity thing. These aren't people on the left. I'm not sure who they are, but it's sort of people responding that somehow I have no right to comment. And it's a bizarre sort of notion but it's a level of anger that needs to dissipate," Paul said.

Paul emphasized that this type of hate exists across the entire political spectrum and is not unique to one side.