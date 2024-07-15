Sen. Rand Paul speaks in Somerset, calls for Biden to 'tone down' political rhetoric

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — While many leaders are calling on unity and for everyone to tone down the country's political division, Senator Rand Paul believes most of the responsibility falls on President Joe Biden.

"People say ‘oh, we need to have unity and the rhetoric needs to be toned down.’ Of course it does," he told a crowd in Somerset on Monday. "But I think we could be more specific.”

Paul believes that messaging from Biden and some national media groups may be inciting violence.

"I think it would be helpful if President Biden would tone his rhetoric down, frankly," Paul told LEX 18 News. "The fact that he's saying all of the time that somehow (former) President Trump is a threat to democracy."

"The Soviet Union was a threat to democracy. Hitler was a threat to democracy. But comparing Trump to the Soviet Union, and to Hitler, isn't helpful," he added. "And it's instigating people to think 'oh my goodness, if President Trump wins, democracy will end.' When you say such hyperbolic things, I think crazy people somehow can be incited by it. So, I hope President Biden will tone down his rhetoric."

Biden condemned the attempted assassination on Trump, saying that political violence is unacceptable.

"Whether it's members of Congress and members of both parties being targeted and shot, or a violent mob attacking the Capitol on January 6th, or a brutal attack on the spouse of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, or information and intimidation of election officials, or the kidnapping plot against a sitting governor, or an attempted assassination of Donald Trump - there’s no place in America for this kind of violence, or any violence, ever," Biden said. "Period. No exceptions."

LEX 18 asked Paul is both presidential candidates and both political parties bear the responsibility of toning down the country's political temperature. He emphasized that most of the responsibility falls on Biden.

"Well, really, the violence was directed toward (former) President Trump, so I think it’s mostly incumbent on President Biden to tone down the rhetoric," Paul said.

"Are there people on the right who probably have over the top rhetoric? They need to tone it down too," he added. "But I’m very much aware of the rhetoric coming from the left now, and from President Biden, because this turned out to be an anti-Trump assassination attempt."