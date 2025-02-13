Senate approves 'Sextortion' bill with unanimous vote

(LEX 18) — Senate Bill 73, also known as the 'Sextortion' bill, cleared the Kentucky Senate on Tuesday with a unanimous vote and now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, is designed to tackle a rapidly growing crime that targets children and vulnerable individuals disproportionality, according to a release.

The release says that a floor amendment clarified the definition of sexual extortion and strengthened penalties, making it a felony in cases that involve severe harm, weapons, or offenders in positions of trust. In addition, it would allow for homicide or assault charges in the case that a victim dies or is seriously injured due to the crime. The release also says that "education efforts are age-appropriate and targeted to students in grades 6 through 12."

Sexual extortion is defined as "using threats to coerce individuals into engaging in sexual acts, producing explicit materials, providing payments, or acting against their will," the release states.

SB 73 will include escalating penalties with severe charges for cases that involve minors or "significant harm." The bill also "establishes civil remedies, empowering victims, and their families to seek damages," the release reads.

The bill will also require schools and postsecondary institutions to provide students and parents with education regarding the dangers of sextortion and to display resources such as hotline numbers and reporting information so that victims know where to turn for help, according to the release.

Rep. Adams says, “Sexual extortion is a deeply damaging and insidious crime, often targeting our most vulnerable populations, especially children.” Adams adds, “This bill not only ensures that those who commit these heinous acts are held accountable but also provides victims with the support and resources they need to seek justice and heal. I’m grateful for my colleagues’ support and look forward to working with the House to get this critical legislation across the finish line.”