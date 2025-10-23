Senate confirms Lexington’s Chad Meredith for federal judgeship

(LEX 18) — The United States Senate has confirmed Chad Meredith from Lexington to serve as a judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, according to a release from the office of Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell on Thursday.

Sen. McConnell released the following statement regarding the confirmation:

“Congratulations to my friend and fellow Kentuckian Chad Meredith on his confirmation to serve as a district judge for the Eastern District of Kentucky,” McConnell said. “Chad’s impressive legal background in the private sector and devotion to serving the public make him an excellent addition to the federal bench. His thoughtfulness and commitment to our Constitution will serve him well as he carries out his new duties.”



Meredith was recommended to the White House by Senator McConnell and nominated by President Trump on June 18, 2025. McConnell also spoke in support of Meredith before the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 30.

With Thursday’s Senate vote, Meredith officially joins the Eastern District of Kentucky’s federal bench, where he will preside over cases affecting much of the eastern half of the state.