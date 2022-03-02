Senate urges Kentucky to stop selling Russian vodka

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several liquor store chains in Kentucky took a stand in support of Ukraine by removing Russian vodka from their shelves. It's a move state Sen. Damon Thayer supports.

"I think that's the right thing to do," he told LEX 18 News Political Reporter Karolina Buczek.

Thayer, who pointed out he wore a yellow and blue tie to represent the colors of Ukraine's flag, made it clear that he supports Ukraine's fight to defend its freedom.

"I support the freedom-loving people of Ukraine and their rights for self-determination," said Thayer.

So, Thayer is encouraging people to stop selling and buying Russian vodka.

"Don't buy that Russian stuff," he said.

Thayer filed Senate Resolution 159, urging the "Commonwealth's alcoholic beverage licensees to stop selling Russian-produced vodka."

Although it's a symbolic gesture, Thayer believes it's an important one.

"If I could take up arms and go over there and fight with them, I would. But I can't. So, this is just something I think we can do to show that the people of Kentucky are with the people of Ukraine," he said.

The resolution doesn't force liquor store owners to do anything they don't want to do. Thayer says it simply urges them to consider removing a product Russia is known for.

"It's what Russia, from a product point of view, is most famous for - Russian vodka," said Thayer. "So, let's show our solidarity for Ukraine and not drink any Russian vodka."

Many smaller liquor stores told LEX 18 they don't carry any vodka that's produced in Russia. Bigger stores, like Liquor Barn, Total Wine, and Kroger have already removed Russian vodka.

For example, on February 28th, Liquor Barn tweeted that it was "removing Russian-made spirits" from its stores until further notice.

"We support the people of Ukraine and their fight for freedom," the tweet read.

That same day, Total Wine tweeted that "in support of the Ukrainian people" it has "removed all Russian-made products" from its shelves.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Senate also unanimously adopted Senate Resolution 153, expressing support for Ukraine.