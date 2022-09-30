Senator C.B. Embry dies days after formally resigning from General Assembly, state Senator says

(LEX 18) — Senator C.B. Embry, R-Morgantown, has died after an ongoing battle with cancer.

Kentucky State Senator Whitney Westerfield tweeted about the news on Friday morning.

I’ve learned this morning that my friend, Sen. CB Embry, passed away last night. Please keep Wanda and her family in your prayers. CB was good man, and a dedicated servant of his people to the very end. pic.twitter.com/nXnKvxw3yd — Whitney Westerfield (@KyWhitney) September 30, 2022

On Monday, it was announced that Senator Embry formally submitted his resignation from the General Assembly due to the illness. Embry had served in both the House of Representatives (District 17) and most recently in the Senate (District 6). He was 81 at the time of his death.

"I'm saddened to learn of the passing of former State Senator and State Representative C.B. Embry," said Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon. "C.B. made a lifelong commitment to being a servant leader, driven by his faith, his family, and his love of our great Commonwealth."

I had the pleasure of serving with C.B. in the Kentucky House of Representatives, and I always considered him a wonderful friend, and like me, a person rooted in doing what’s right for Kentucky and its people. My prayers go out to Wanda and his entire family. (2/2) — Auditor Mike Harmon (@KyAuditorHarmon) September 30, 2022

Over the last 50 years, Senator Embry was elected 12 times to five different public offices, including being elected a mayor in 1973, a county judge/executive in 1982, to the House of Representatives in 2002, and finally elected to his first term in the Senate in 2014.

“We're deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former state Sen. C.B. Embry, who served his constituents well during his tenure in local office and then during his many years representing them in both the Kentucky House and Senate," said Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leaders Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham, and Angie Hatton in a joint statement. "On behalf of the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus, we offer our condolences to his family and all who knew and loved him. He will be missed."