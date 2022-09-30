Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Senator C.B. Embry dies days after formally resigning from General Assembly, state Senator says

Sen. Embry (03-05-20) .jpg
Kentucky Senate Majority Caucus
FRANKFORT, March 5 -- Sen. C.B. Embry, R-Morgantown, presents Senate Bill 21, a bill that would untie veterinarians’ hands to report animal abuse.
Sen. Embry (03-05-20) .jpg
Posted at 9:40 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 10:44:12-04

(LEX 18) — Senator C.B. Embry, R-Morgantown, has died after an ongoing battle with cancer.

Kentucky State Senator Whitney Westerfield tweeted about the news on Friday morning.

On Monday, it was announced that Senator Embry formally submitted his resignation from the General Assembly due to the illness. Embry had served in both the House of Representatives (District 17) and most recently in the Senate (District 6). He was 81 at the time of his death.

"I'm saddened to learn of the passing of former State Senator and State Representative C.B. Embry," said Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon. "C.B. made a lifelong commitment to being a servant leader, driven by his faith, his family, and his love of our great Commonwealth."

Over the last 50 years, Senator Embry was elected 12 times to five different public offices, including being elected a mayor in 1973, a county judge/executive in 1982, to the House of Representatives in 2002, and finally elected to his first term in the Senate in 2014.

“We're deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former state Sen. C.B. Embry, who served his constituents well during his tenure in local office and then during his many years representing them in both the Kentucky House and Senate," said Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leaders Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham, and Angie Hatton in a joint statement. "On behalf of the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus, we offer our condolences to his family and all who knew and loved him. He will be missed."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m

Big Blue Nation - Weeknights at 7:30!