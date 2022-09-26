Senator C.B. Embry formally submits resignation due to battle with cancer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Senator C.B. Embry, R-Morgantown, formally submitted his letter of resignation due to an ongoing battle with cancer.

Embry has been a legislator in the General Assembly, serving in both the House of Representatives (District 17) and currently in the Senate (District 6).

Senator Embry announced his impending retirement during the 2022 Regular Session. He continued traveling to Frankfort throughout the session while undergoing treatment so he could cast votes and uphold his duty.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the good of the people of District 6,” Embry said in his resignation letter.

“During my time in the Senate, I can truly say that I and my colleagues worked each day to make Kentucky an even greater state. I will miss my colleagues and staff in the Kentucky Senate, and will cherish the long-lasting friendships.”

Over the last 50 years, Senator Embry has been elected 12 times to five different public offices, including being elected a mayor in 1973, a county judge/executive in 1982, to the House of Representatives in 2002, and finally elected to his first term in the Senate in 2014.