Senator Donald Douglas wins Kentucky's 22nd Senate district race, defeating Andrew Cooperrider

(LEX 18) — State Senator Donald Douglas has won one of Central Kentucky's most interesting primary races.

Douglas has won the Republican nomination for Kentucky's 22nd Senate district. He is a doctor who was the face of legislation to formally end Kentucky's COVID-19 state of emergency. He made history as the state's first Black conservative state senator after he won a special election in November.

Douglas defeated his challenger, Andrew Cooperrider, a coffee shop owner who made headlines for defying COVID-19 restrictions and attempting to impeach Governor Andy Beshear.

The district covers voters in Garrard, Jessamine, and parts of Fayette County. These counties represent rural, suburban, and urban voters, respectively.