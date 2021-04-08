Senator McConnell backtracks on message to MLB

(LEX 18) — After warning companies to stay out of politics earlier this week, Senator Mitch McConnell pulled back on his warning.

"I didn't say that very artfully [Tuesday]," said McConnell at a stop in Paducah on Wednesday. "They're certainly entitled to be involved in politics. They are. My principal complaint is they didn't read the darn bill."

This is a change from his statements on Tuesday when he said it's "quite stupid" for companies "to jump in the middle of a highly controversial issue."

"Stay out of politics,' McConnell said on Tuesday. "It's not what you're designed for."

McConnell made his statements in reference to companies like Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, and Delta opposing Georgia's controversial voting law. On Wednesday, he clarified that he believes these companies were pressured to take a stance without understanding the law.

"They got intimidated into adopting an interpretation of that given by the Georgia Democrats in order to help get their way," said McConnell.

Major League Baseball responded to Georgia's law by moving its All-Star game out of Atlanta. Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said the decision was made to move its events out of Georgia after "thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance."

In a statement, he said "Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

"We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process," said Manfred. "Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support."