Senator McConnell urges hesitant Republicans to get vaccinated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During a tour of the University of Kentucky's COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Senator Mitch McConnell urged republican men - and other groups that may be hesitant to get a vaccine - to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The only way to finally end this is with the vaccine," said McConnell.

McConnell applauded Kentucky's vaccination effort on Monday. The University of Kentucky's Clinic will administer its 200,000th dose of the vaccine this week. Other vaccination sites have also vaccinated hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians.

However, McConnell acknowledged that there are people who are reluctant to get vaccinated. So, he urged them to put their hesitation aside and get the COVID shot.

"Republican men, curiously enough, might be reluctant to take the vaccine. I'm a republican man and I want to say to everyone, we need to take this vaccine," said McConnell. "These reservations need to be put aside."

Some Republicans have also expressed a lack of confidence in the country's go-to covid expert, Dr. Fauci. But McConnell made it clear he's not one of them. He says he still has full confidence in Fauci.

"We have to take from somebody and for myself - looking at his history and background - he's the most reliable witness I've seen," said McConnell.