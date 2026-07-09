Senator Mitch McConnell's health raises transparency concerns among Kentuckians

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentuckians are calling for more information about Sen. Mitch McConnell's health after he was admitted to the hospital following a medical emergency three weeks ago.

The governor's office has directly reached out to McConnell, demanding transparency to the people of Kentucky regarding the current status of his health.

McConnell's team provided a statement last week addressing his condition.

"The senator continues to improve and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session," the statement said.

Still, many residents say that is not enough.

Yohan Skystone, a Lexington resident, said he has heard little about McConnell's physical condition.

"For me I've heard very little on his physical condition, but I know he's rather old for the contingency that I'm a part of, you know," Skystone said.

Max Walker, a senior at the University of Kentucky, said elected officials owe the public honesty about their health.

"I think there's a lot of stuff politically that is being, like a lot of information that is being withheld. I think if these are people that are going to be making decisions that affect everyone within the state, or within the world. They should be transparent on what's going on. I think that's owed to us as American citizens," Walker said.

Skystone drew a comparison to workplace leadership when discussing the need for transparency.

"Yes of course. When you're a boss, and you have people that work under you. You want to be as transparent as possible, so the whole team can have proper agenda for what's gonna take place," Skystone said.

When asked whether McConnell should remain as a state representative, both residents were direct.

"Absolutely not. I think whatever they may believe, they should be someone who is in a proper mental state. And is able to actually make decisions without someone having to carry them like through a meeting or through an interview or something," Walker said.

"I think it depends on the choice of all the people. Who the people choose to represent them is definitely up to popular demand. For my own personal opinion, I think he needs to leave," Skystone said.

If McConnell's Senate seat were to become vacant, Kentucky law would require Gov. Andy Beshear to call a special election. Notice would then need to be sent to sheriffs in every Kentucky county at least 63 days before election day. The winner of the special election would serve the remainder of the current Senate term.

Walker said the conversation about McConnell's health has been present in his personal circles.

"I've mostly seen it in my inner circles. That doesn't surprise me I think it's good that that's being called upon. I think he should or whoever is in charge should be more honest because again. He is a very prominent political figure. And if he's making so many decisions about the state that I live in I would like to know if he's like alive or dead or sick or whatever," Walker said.

LEX News has reached out to McConnell's office for comment, but have not received anything back. We'll make sure to update you with more information as we receive it.