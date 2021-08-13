Senator Rand Paul addresses stock sale during stop in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Senator Rand Paul visited Somerset Friday morning to recognize Baxter's Coffee as the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week. During the visit to Somerset, Senator Paul and his wife, Kelley Paul addressed failing to report a purchased stock in a company that makes a COVID-19 treatment.

Kelley Paul says she used information that was out in the public to decide to buy the stock. Reports say when the stock was purchased, Congress was given information on the threat of the virus, but the public was not largely aware of its danger.

Under the Stock Act, the news of the stock sale should have been reported within 45 days of purchase. Mrs. Paul's sale was reported 16 months later. Senator Paul says he filled out the paperwork but forgot to press send. He tells LEX 18's Karolina Buczek that this is on him.

Dr. Paul is also traveling to Russell Springs and Edmonton to talk with Kentuckians.