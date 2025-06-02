Senator Rand Paul: "FEMA has a role"

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As FEMA aid starts becoming available to tornado survivors, Senator Rand Paul visited some of the hardest-hit areas in Somerset and London on Monday.

The visit comes amid reports that President Donald Trump and his team are considering significant changes to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, raising concerns among states that rely on federal disaster assistance.

FEMA is currently on the ground in Kentucky working to provide aid to tornado survivors as the community begins the difficult process of cleaning up and rebuilding.

"Talking with the emergency management people here, they feel like the federal government—and same in Pulaski County—the federal government is doing a pretty good job right now," Paul said.

Despite the current relief efforts, there are growing national concerns about the future of FEMA. President Trump and his administration have reportedly discussed the possibility of eliminating the agency altogether.

Paul acknowledged that regardless of opinions on how federal emergency aid should be structured, most people expect some form of assistance to be available during disasters.

"In the midst of the disaster here in London, I think that people understand that FEMA has a role and that the federal government (has a) role, which people pay taxes for—that there is a need for an emergency response," Paul said. "And I think most people agree to that."