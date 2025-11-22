Senior Sleigh program brings Christmas joy to nearly 900 nursing home residents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A volunteer organization in Central Kentucky is preparing to bring Christmas joy to nearly 900 seniors living in nursing and assisted living facilities across the region.

The Senior Sleigh, now in its 11th year, works like an Angel Tree program to fulfill Christmas wishes for residents who often spend the holidays alone. Organizers say many of these seniors have family in other states or loved ones who can't visit regularly.

"These folks are often alone for the holidays," said Missy Ward, the Senior Sleigh creator. "Some have family in other states while others have friends and family that can't drive to see them. It can be quite lonely. But when they see these gifts from 'Santa' they grin ear to ear knowing they are loved and not forgotten."

The program serves 10 facilities across six counties in Central Kentucky. Residents submit three Christmas wishes, which are placed on cards and displayed on trees for community members to adopt.

Popular requests include lap blankets, large print bibles, good-smelling lotion and University of Kentucky hats. Ward noted these seniors have no disposable income for small items many people buy regularly.

The Senior Sleigh launched November 17, with gift tags available for pickup at 1099 Duval Street in Lexington on the second floor at Rector Hayden Realtors. All wrapped gifts must be returned by December 12.

The program operates entirely on community support without corporate sponsors or funding.