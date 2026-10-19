Sensory-friendly Halloween event brings acceptance, fun to children with special needs in Berea

BEREA, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — What started as one mother's effort to create a Halloween celebration her daughter could enjoy has grown into a community event serving hundreds of children with special needs and their families.

Four years ago, Brandi Drew said finding activities that worked for her daughter, who has severe autism, was a challenge.

"Our daughter has severe autism and we couldn't take her anywhere," Drew said. "There's really not any places that she was able to really enjoy herself without being overwhelmed or judged."

That experience inspired Drew to create a sensory-friendly Halloween party designed specifically for children who may struggle with traditional Halloween events because of sensory sensitivities or developmental disabilities.

Now in its fourth year, the event has expanded into what Drew describes as a mini-festival, complete with sensory activities, games, food and support resources for families.

"We have our sensory bins," Drew said. "We have several therapy centers that are here, several special educators that are here, therapists."

This year's event featured snow cones, popcorn, inflatable games and sensory pools, along with activity stations hosted by community partners.

"Anything that they could need, they can come, they can be theirself," Drew said. "If they need to lay on the floor and cry, then that's OK too. No one's going to judge them here."

The gathering also gives parents an opportunity to connect with others facing similar challenges.

"It was crazy to see how many other families are going through the exact same thing," Drew said.

Speech therapist Tara Noe said the event provides a welcoming environment where children and families can feel accepted.

"It's wonderful for them to all just feel accepted and not judged and just have fun and be themselves," Noe said. "And communicate and share with other parents who may be going through similar things."

Dozens of local businesses and organizations donated time and resources to help make the event possible, serving about 300 children this year.

For parents like Adreanna Logan, the experience offers more than Halloween fun.

"It feels wholesome to know that there's other people in the community that care enough about my child," Logan said. "He's able to run around and play and go get candy as he pleases at his own pace."

Drew said the event's mission is simple: create a place where children with special needs are welcomed, included and free to be themselves.

"They're in a world that wasn't built for them in any sense of the way," Drew said. "The ultimate goal is just as a special needs parent to create a world for them that they're accepted and included, and that it's possible for them to navigate."

Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.