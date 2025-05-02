Watch Now
4 injured in 2-vehicle crash at Man o' War and Blazer Parkway

UPDATE: May 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Lexington police say that four people were injured in the crash, which involved two vehicles. Police are reporting that one person sustained life-threatening injuries, and three people from a separate car sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The outer loop of Man o’ War has been reopened, but the inner loop remains closed while the crash is under investigation, police say.

Original Story:

Lexwrecks is reporting that a "serious" crash at Man o' War and Boulevard and Blazer Parkway is impacting traffic.

The outer loop of Man o' War is shut down at Richmond Road, and the inner loop is shut down at Palumbo Drive.

