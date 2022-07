LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic is performing at Rupp Arena in October 2022.

The performances are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 18 and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 19

Arena.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale July 19 and tickets go on sale to public July 26.

To purchase tickets and find ticket prices, visit www.rupparena.com.