Session on church security set for Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church in Irvine

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A seminar which includes active shooter training is set to take place Saturday at an Estill County church. It was sparked by the pastor at that church in response to the mass shooting last month in Fayette County.

"Expect the unexpected because you never know when something like that can happen," Tim Roberts said.

That's the reaction from the senior pastor at Calvary Baptist Church after the events on July 13 at Richmond Road Baptist Church.

Guy House shot and killed two people and left two others injured. Pastor Jerry Gumm is now recovering after being shot multiple times.

Addressing church security is time well-spent for Roberts, who moved quickly reaching out to Jim Wilcox.

The day after the mass shooting, Roberts connected with Wilcox, Owner of Fearless Defense LLC in Ashland. This certified instructor with hundreds of five-star reviews is set to lead the security training session at this church in Estill County.

"I think he had been thinking for probably months, maybe years, like most pastors, what if something like that happened to us, what would we do?" Wilcox said.

Roberts said churches from neighboring counties are asking the same question while planning to attend the training session.

"I think it's going to help everybody. I think we come together on this thing and encourage each other as churches. We're in this together, Roberts said.

The church security training session is from 9 am to noon Saturday, August 23 at 21 Glory Street in Irvine.

Wilcox told LEX 18 that anyone interested in the session can reach him at 606-923-8520 or fearlessfbcr@gmail.com.