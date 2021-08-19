Eight Fayette County Public Schools bus routes not running Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools Transportation Department tells LEX 18 that eight of its school bus routes are not running Thursday, August 19.

Officials say this is due to the ongoing bus driver shortage.

The routes affected are:

Bus 14, which services Lansdowne Elementary School, Tates Creek, and Edith J Hayes.

Bus 974, which services Garrett Morgan Elementary, Frederick Douglass High School, and Carter G. Woodson Academy.

Bus 874, which services Deep Springs Elementary.

Bus 2126, which services the Stables, Leestown Middle School, and Dunbar High School School.

Bus 217, which services Dixie Elementary School, Bryan Station High School, Lexington Traditional Magnet School.

Bus 613, which services Brenda Cowan Elementary, Henry Clay High School, and Martin Luther King Academy.

Bus 877, which services Tates Creek High School and Tates Creek Middle School.

Bus 770, which services Harrison Elementary School and Bryan Station High School.

Just last week, there were four bus routes affected by the bus driver shortage.