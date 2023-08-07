Several animals killed in Rockcastle County fire, home a total loss

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 11 animals have died after a home caught fire in Rockcastle County.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department says units were called out to a home on Maple Grove Road for a fire at around 12:24 a.m. Monday. The fire department says the homeowners went to town, and the home was on fire when they got home.

Mount Vernon Fire Department

Firefighters say seven dogs and four birds died in the fire. No other injuries were reported, but the home is considered a total loss.

Crews spent more than three hours at the scene as they worked to put out the fire. The Mount Vernon Fire Department says the homeowners requested an investigation into what caused it.