Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Bridges back open in Frankfort as loose marina floated by them along Kentucky River

items.[0].videoTitle
Several bridges in Frankfort will temporarily close as a loose marina passes through Frankfort. Courtesy: Jim Sheridan.
Animated GIF-downsized_large.gif
Posted at 3:58 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 09:42:12-05

(LEX 18) — Several bridges in Frankfort are back open after a loose marina passed through the area.

The marina "broke free" at some point Wednesday morning. The Anderson News spotted it floating towards the Bluegrass Parkway shortly after 11:00 a.m.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 Office says the following bridges were temporarily closed and are now back open:

  • The Capital Avenue Bridge
  • U.S. 127 Bridge (West Clinton Street)
  • U.S. 127 Bridge (Mero Street)

The 200-foot marina scraped both the Capital Avenue Bridge and the Singing Bridge as it passed. A drone inspection was performed on the Capital Avenue Bridge before it was reopened to traffic. The initial inspection revealed no significant damage. A more in-depth inspection will be done once water levels return to normal.

The Singing Bridge has been closed for repairs after being struck by a vehicle in late 2020. The bridge will be inspected to determine if it was further damaged by the marina Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!