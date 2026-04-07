Several children, sheriff's deputy injured after school bus and police cruiser collide in Whitley County

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several children and a sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries after a Whitley County school bus and a police cruiser collided at around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP detailed that a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department cruiser was responding to a separate accident with its emergency equipment activated. A Whitley County school bus attempted to turn onto Cox Smith Road from Cumberland Falls Highway and pulled into the path of the police vehicle, causing the collision.

Emergency responders took several children to Baptist Health in Corbin for minor injuries. They were later released. The deputy was also treated for minor injuries and released, KSP added.

Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London is investigating the crash. The Oak Grove Fire Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, and Whitley County EMS assisted at the scene.

